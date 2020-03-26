Rishabh Pant Could Make India Comeback By Hiring Mental Conditioning Coach: Brad Hogg

Last year, when MS Dhoni stepped away from the gentlemen's game for some time, it was almost unanimously touted that Rishabh Pant would be the new primary wicketkeeper of the Indian cricket team. However, a loss in form followed and Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha in the Test lineup. In 2020, Virat Kohli ended up using the dynamic KL Rahul as the new wicketkeeper of the white ball team and this meant that Rishabh Pant lost his place in the Team India setup.

Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in IPL 2020?

Former Australian wrist spinner Brad Hogg did a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans on Twitter and a fan asked him about his opinion on Rishabh Pant.

@Brad_Hogg sir what is your opinion on @RishabhPant17 ? Do you think that can become one of the best keeper batsman. — Saketh Reddy (@SakethR87568651) March 25, 2020

Here is what an optimistic Hogg replied.

Definitely, I turn on my television when @RishabhPant17 comes to the crease, the entertainer. His issue is he has got to much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him. #Hoggytime https://t.co/XmM6jCcGC3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 25, 2020

IPL postponed: Rishabh Pant to join Delhi Capitals team 2020

Young Rishabh Pant will want to use the IPL as a platform for him to regain his form if he wants to break into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2020. The road, however, will not be easy as the BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. The lockdown of India is also scheduled to go on till at least April 14 and the fate of IPL 2020 remains highly doubtful. Rishabh Pant will be rejoining the Delhi Capitals Team 2020 and would be one of the team's most important players. The Delhi Capitals team 2020 will also feature the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer.

