Rishabh Pant Poised To Beat Sachin Tendulkar For Another Top Indian Feat In Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant clubbed a breath-taking 91 from just 88 balls on Day 3 against England in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batsman arrived at the crease with India struggling at 73-4 and still finding themselves 505 runs away from England’s first innings total of 578. Under the duress of conceding a massive half-game advantage, Pant launched a furious onslaught of sixes, punching out as many as five maximums in the process.

Rishabh Pant's tally of sixes inches closer to that of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina in rare record

Rishabh Pant, born on October 4, 1997, is just 23 years of age at the moment. Having made his international debut in 2017, the prodigious cricketer has already struck 56 sixes across all formats for India. At the same age, all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Hardik Pandya registered 44 sixes to their names.

Rishabh Pant is now only behind former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of sixes hit in international cricket at the age of 23. While Raina struck 77 sixes by the time he turned 23, ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar cleared the fence on 58 occasions. Here is a look at the entire top five list of Indians with most sixes at 23 years of age.

Most Sixes by Indians at 23 Age ( All Format )



Suresh Raina - 77

Sachin Tendulkar - 58

Rishabh Pant - 56

Ifran Pathan - 44

Hardik Pandya - 44



Rishabh Pant smacks England bowlers with five sixes in fiery knock: watch video

India vs England 1st Test updates

India reached 39-1 off 13 overs at Stumps on Day 4. Shubman Gill (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) will resume India’s batting on Tuesday, February 9. The hosts, chasing a tally of 420 for an unlikely win, require another 381 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. They began their run-chase on a rather unsteady note late on Day 4 as they lost their opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, to some sharp turn from Jack Leach.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and the social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

