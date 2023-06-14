KL Rahul Begins Recovery Process At NCA Post Surgery, Rishabh Pant Drops Hilarious Comment

Why you're reading this: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has provided a major update regarding the injury that he sustained while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in Match 43 of IPL 2023. Rahul was forced to withdraw from the cash-rich tournament mid-season because of the injury. Krunal Pandya was named the captain in Rahul's absence and he led the team to the knockouts before losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul sustained a thigh injury while playing an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 31-year-old underwent successful surgery in the UK and is currently undergoing rehab sessions at the NCA

He missed out on playing for India in the 2023 WTC final against Australia because of the injury

KL Rahul drops a major injury update

KL Rahul turned to his official Instagram handle to post a video where he could be seen working out in the gym at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Rahul recently underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom and has now returned to India for an extensive rehabilitation program with the BCCI trainers at the NCA.

Meanwhile, Rahul's Team India teammate Rishabh Pant, who is also undergoing rehab at the NCA, dropped a comment on his post, saying 'Welcome brother." Pant accompanied the comment with two laughing emoticons.

Rahul is expected to return to the Indian team before the start of the Asia Cup in August. Rahul could also feature in the ICC Cricket World Cup in November if he is fully fit to do so.

When will Rishabh Pant return?

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, suffered some serious injuries in a car accident in December 2022. His return to competitive cricket is unlikely before the end of this year. However, Pant has made significant progress since beginning his rehab as seen in videos shared by him on social media. He recently uploaded a video of himself climbing a set of stairs. Pant has also started walking without the crutches, which certainly is good news for his supporters and the Indian cricket fans.

