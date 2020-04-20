Rishabh Pant Calls For Caution, Says 'one Mistake Can Waste All Efforts In COVID-19 Fight'

Rishabh Pant has come forward and urged the people of the nation to adhere to government guidelines in order to defeat the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic.

'One small mistake': Rishabh Pant

"If a small mistake is made, if a catch is dropped or if a stumping is missed, then it will end up changing the direction of the match. Similarly, a small mistake from our end and it can end up deciding victory or defeat in this battle between coronavirus and nation's fight to get rid of this", said Rishabh Pant in a video that was posted by Delhi Police on their official Twitter handle.

Pant was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)