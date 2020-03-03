TL Vs NEP Live Score, Where To Watch In India, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Thailand take on Nepal in the seventh match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 clash on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game kicks off at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the TL vs NEP live match preview and TL vs NEP live score details.

James Atkinson and Kinchit Shah steer HK home as they secure their second win in the #ERT20, beating Thailand by 8 wickets.



SCORES- https://t.co/OgMbFO7S8s or Download the "ACC" App now! #HKvTHA #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/y5Nha40rsx — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 3, 2020

TL vs NEP live score: Preview

Thailand have had no luck in the ACC Eastern Region T20. They have lost all their games so far. Thailand were comprehensively outplayed by Hong Kong in their last match. Meanwhile, Malaysia ended up winning their game against them by eight wickets with more than 12 overs in hand.

Nepal, despite expectations, have also lost both their games in the tournament so far. Nepal suffered a heavy defeat in their last match against Hong Kong, losing the game by 43 runs. Both teams would look to end their winless run when they square off on Wednesday.

TL vs NEP live score: Weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the weather for the TL vs NEP live match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 36-degree celsius. There won’t be much wind and there is a high probability that the pitch won’t change during the course of the TL vs NEP live match.

TL vs NEP live score: Pitch report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok hosted the match between Thailand and Hong Kong. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman slightly and a 150+ is definitely on the cards. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the TL vs NEP live match. Therefore, the toss is likely not to have an impact.

TL vs NEP live score: Squads

TL vs NEP live score: Nepal Squad

Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aari Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Subash Khakurel, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar.

TL vs NEP live score: Thailand Squad

Daniel Jacobs, Robert Raina, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Ziaul Hoque, Wanchana Uisuk, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath Malgh, Mahsid Faheem.

TL vs NEP live score: TL vs NEP live telecast in India and TL vs NEP live streaming

There is no official TL vs NEP live telecast in India for the TL vs NEP live match. However, FanCode will provide TL vs NEP live streaming on their website and app. The TL vs NEP live score can also be seen on ACC's official website and social media pages. The TL vs NEP live match can also be seen on the same site.

