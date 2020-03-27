Rohit Sharma Candidly Calls 2011 World Cup Snub 'lowest Point Of His Career'

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all sporting activities across the world. Players have been asked to stay indoors and not indulge in any sort of on-field activity. This has resulted in players being extremely active on social media. Kevin Pietersen is one such person who is utilizing social media to interact with his fans.

On Thursday, Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram where he conducted an interview with India's star batsman Rohit Sharma on Instagram live. The two conducted a live chat session on Instagram for the fans to witness, making it extremely entertaining for fans in the confines of their homes at this point of time.

2011 World Cup: Rohit Sharma calls 2011 World Cup snub lowest point of his career

During the interview, Rohit Sharma spoke about the lowest point in his career and what brought about a transformation in his career. He termed the time with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as “magic”. Rohit Sharma also spoke about the possibility of the IPL 2020. According to Rohit Sharma, if normalcy is restored in time and things settle down, then the IPL 2020 will be on the cards.

Kevin Pietersen then asked Rohit Sharma about the lowest point of his career. Rohit Sharma pointed out the disappointment of being left out for the 2011 World Cup squad as the lowest point of his career.

Rohit Sharma said that not getting selected for the 2011 World Cup squad was the saddest moment as it was happening in India. Rohit Sharma added that the final was played at his home ground. Rohit Sharma also said that it was due to his string of poor performances that he wasn’t selected in the World Cup squad and added that he was not at his best. India went on to lift the 2011 World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. The 2011 World Cup win was India's second ODI World Cup win.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER