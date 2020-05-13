Rohit Sharma Wants India To Win Least Two World Cups, Discusses Strategy With Suresh Raina

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that India must win two World Cups in the coming three years while chatting with his teammate Suresh Raina during an Instagram live session on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma elaborated on his comment saying that India has an opportunity and must win at least two World Cups, as there are three championships lined up in the coming three years: two T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup. The star Indian cricketer was phenomenal at last year's World Cup that was held in England, where he finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer.

Read: Rohit Sharma 'looking Forward' To Playing The Test Series Against Australia

Raina's comeback, all-time IPL eleven and more

The two Indian Premier League (IPL) stars also talked about Raina's absence from the Indian cricket team with Sharma pointing out that they used to talk about his inclusion so that the team could benefit from his experience as well as his exceptional bowling and fielding ability.

During the live session, the duo picked up an all-time IPL Playing XI team comprising only of players from their respective teams, which is Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both Sharma and Raina decided to not name themselves while picking up the team.

Read: 'I Will Finish Before That..'; Rohit Sharma Reveals His ‘retirement Age’ To David Warner

Rohit Sharma-Suresh Raina's IPL Playing XI

They named former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni as captain, while the 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar was named alongside Australian legend Matthew Hayden as opening pair for the star-studded team. Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was picked as one-down and CSK star opener Ambati Rayudu was named fourth in the list. Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah were the other players to feature in Rohit-Suresh IPL eleven.

Former India all-rounder and Sharma's IPL teammate Yuvraj Singh crashed in during the interactive session alongside spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, starting their own banter in the comments section. While Yuvraj Singh pulled Rohit Sharma's leg on one particular incident that happened in the West Indies, Yuzvendra Chahal decided to ask for some tips regarding his marriage.

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina would have been playing for their respective teams in the Indian Premier League had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown, which has forced the cricketing board to postpone the tournament indefinitely.

Read: David Warner Claims He And Rohit Sharma As Openers Make Batting Easy For Kohli And Smith

Read: Rohit Sharma Reveals Two Most Annoying Habits Of Opening Partner Shikhar Dhawan

(Image Credit: PTI)