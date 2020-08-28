Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Unimpressed With Dinosaurs As She Watches Jurassic World

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are one of the favourites to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) this time around a lot of that will depend on the form and fitness of their captain Rohit Sharma. The Hitman, who was recently awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, has been mercurial for the franchise since being handed the reigns in 2013. Under Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians have won four IPL titles, making him the most successful captain in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira disappointed with Dinosaurs, couldn't watch Jurassic world for more than 2 minutes

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is currently spending his time in quarantine in Abu Dhabi. His wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira have accompanied him on this trip and have been confined to their hotel rooms amidst the strict restrictions placed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During his downtime, Hitman took to troll his wife on social media, after came up with the idea of introducing dinosaurs to the couple's daughter. In an Instagram post, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of him, Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira watching Jurassic world. While Ritika thought it was time to introduce Samaira, Rohit Sharma's daughter was far from interested, and the couple had to turn off the movie within a couple of minutes. Mumbai Indians joined in, suggesting that baby Samaira only likes monstrous hits, referring to Rohit Sharma's incredible six-hitting ability.

Samaira and Ritika Sajdeh are constant features on the Mumbai Indians captain's social media accounts, and Rohit Sharma is known to regularly share insights into the quality time he spends with his family. Before Mumbai Indians had left for the UAE, the four-time IPL champions posted a picture of Samaira helping their captain pack his bags for the IPL 2020. The also uploaded another photo where the trio could be seen wearing their protective gear while travelling for the tournament. While most players and teams are travelling without their families, Mumbai Indians seems to have given their captain an exception.

Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders have booked their hotels in Abu Dhabi while the other six franchises have booked their stay in Dubai. The difference in norms of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have put the Mumbai Indians in a fix, as the franchise is yet to begin training, while franchises in Dubai have already started. However, according to Abu Dhabi Cricket's CEO, Matt Boucher told Sportstar that the two franchises could begin training in the coming days, with their COVID-19 paperwork finalised. Both KKR and MI have completed their six-day quarantine, but await further instructions as to when they can resume training. A 14-day quarantine is a norm in Abu Dhabi, but with the guidelines and agreement between the BCCI and ECB, both teams could soon resume action.

(Image Courtesy: Rohit Sharma Instagram)