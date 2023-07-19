Rohit Sharma Leaves Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan In Splits By Demanding Insane Gift; Watch

Team India will clash against West Indies in the second Test match of their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle from July 20 onwards. India heads into the series finale with a 1-0 lead after winning by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in three days. As India geared up for the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday, young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan celebrated his 25th birthday with the team.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ishan Kishan turned 25-year-old on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Kishan made his Test debut for India in the WI vs IND 2nd Test match

He was selected in the playing XI ahead of his senior teammate KS Bharat

ALSO READ | WI Vs IND 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Playing XI For Historic 100th Test Vs Windies

WI vs IND 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma’s epic gift demand for birthday boy Ishan Kishan

As captain Rohit Sharma spoke to reporters at the Queen’s Park Oval ahead of the second Test, he faced a question related to Ishan Kishan’s birthday. On being asked what birthday gift would he give to the 25-year-old, Rohit came up with a hilarious answer. “Qa birthday gift? Qa chahiye bhai tereko? Sab toh hai bhai. Birthday gift tu humlogo ko de bhai 100 run krke (What birthday gift? You have everything, what do you want?You give us the birthday gift by scoring a 100),” replied Rohit.

A day in the life of birthday boy - @ishankishan51 👏📷



𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 - A 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 appearance from #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/aHfW1SpYL2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2023

As Rohit came up with the epic reply, Kishan who was standing beside the reporters had a tough time controlling his laughter. Going ahead in the video, Kishan celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake with his teammates. Heading into the second Test against West Indies, Kishan would be certainly a player to watch out for. He made his Test debut in the first Test, alongside his younger teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | 'You Need Somebody Like Him': Vikram Rathour Makes Stance Clear On Rahane Vs Iyer Debate

While Jaiswal scripted history by scoring 171 runs on debut, Kishan could face only 20 balls as India declared their first innings on 421 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies earlier got bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings. India won the match by a mammoth margin of an innings and 141 runs after bowling out the home side for 130 runs in the third innings. Having said that, both teams will now clash at the Queen’s Park Oval in the deciding series finale.