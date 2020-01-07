WI Vs IRE Dream11 1st ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies take on Ireland in the first match of the 3-match ODI series starting on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game commences at 10:30 PM (IST).
The 1st ODI of 2020 for the #MenInMaroon🌴 v Ireland☘
You don't want to miss it!
🏟: Kensington Oval
📅: 7th Jan.
⏰: 1:30 PM Eastern Caribbean/12:30 PM Jamaica
📺: Flow/FanCode/Sky pic.twitter.com/OCHODyHJC1
West Indies and Ireland will lock horns for a limited-overs tour in the West Indies. The hosts come into the series after losing 1-2 in a 3-match ODI series in India against the home side. Ireland were last seen in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, finishing third in the tournament. It will be a closely contested series between the sides and both teams will look for a win to boost the morale of their sides.
Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran were amongst the runs for West Indies in their series against India. Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell also present themselves as good Dream11 options. For Ireland, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie are key run-getters. Experienced pacer Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield and Kevin O’Brien are also good Dream11 picks.
