WI Vs IRE Dream11 1st ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

WI vs IRE Dream11: West Indies take on Ireland in the first of the three ODIs at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Tuesday. Here is our Dream11 team prediction.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
WI vs IRE dream11

West Indies take on Ireland in the first match of the 3-match ODI series starting on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game commences at 10:30 PM (IST).

WI vs IRE Match Preview

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns for a limited-overs tour in the West Indies. The hosts come into the series after losing 1-2 in a 3-match ODI series in India against the home side. Ireland were last seen in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, finishing third in the tournament. It will be a closely contested series between the sides and both teams will look for a win to boost the morale of their sides.

WI vs IRE Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available for both teams.

WI vs IRE Squads

  • WI: Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.
  • IRE:  Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, James McCollum.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Top Picks

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran were amongst the runs for West Indies in their series against India. Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell also present themselves as good Dream11 options. For Ireland, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie are key run-getters. Experienced pacer Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield and Kevin O’Brien are also good Dream11 picks.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Balbirnie
  • Vice-Captain –Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien
  • Shai Hope and Andrew Balbirnie will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran
  • Batters – Andrew Balbirnie, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis
  • All-Rounders- Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, Roston Chase
  • Bowlers – Mark Adair, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

  • West Indies are likely to defeat Ireland.

