WI Vs IRE Dream11 1st ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Indies take on Ireland in the first match of the 3-match ODI series starting on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game commences at 10:30 PM (IST).

WI vs IRE Match Preview

The 1st ODI of 2020 for the #MenInMaroon🌴 v Ireland☘

You don't want to miss it!

🏟: Kensington Oval

📅: 7th Jan.

⏰: 1:30 PM Eastern Caribbean/12:30 PM Jamaica

📺: Flow/FanCode/Sky pic.twitter.com/OCHODyHJC1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 6, 2020

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns for a limited-overs tour in the West Indies. The hosts come into the series after losing 1-2 in a 3-match ODI series in India against the home side. Ireland were last seen in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, finishing third in the tournament. It will be a closely contested series between the sides and both teams will look for a win to boost the morale of their sides.

WI vs IRE Injury and Availability News:

All players are available for both teams.

WI vs IRE Squads

WI: Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd. IRE: Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, James McCollum.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Top Picks

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran were amongst the runs for West Indies in their series against India. Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell also present themselves as good Dream11 options. For Ireland, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie are key run-getters. Experienced pacer Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield and Kevin O’Brien are also good Dream11 picks.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Balbirnie

– Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Balbirnie Vice-Captain –Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien

–Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien Shai Hope and Andrew Balbirnie will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

– Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran Batters – Andrew Balbirnie, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis

– Andrew Balbirnie, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis All-Rounders - Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, Roston Chase

- Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, Roston Chase Bowlers – Mark Adair, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are likely to defeat Ireland.

