Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls ICC For Not Being Prepared Before Asking A Question

Rohit Sharma took a hilarious dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after they ignored him in their recent image. It so happened that ICC had posted a collage of some world-class cricketers playing pull shots which included the likes of Windies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South African sensation Herschelle Gibbs, Australia's multiple-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. However, most of the fans had picked Rohit Sharma but his image was not there since he was not in contention.

Always Hitman @ImRo45 can hit the short ball well ofcouse he front foot to play... — Naveen (@NaveenOrton45) March 22, 2020

The short ball will be put away easily by Rohit!! He pulls with all elegance ❤️ — Prashanth Subramaniam (@Prasshuu) March 22, 2020

'Someone's missing here': Rohit Sharma

After coming to know that the majority of the fans had rooted for him in the category despite not being in contention, Rohit Sharma came forward shared ICC's tweet and reminded the governing body of world cricket someone is missing in the list and that it was not easy to work from home to rectify the error.

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

Coming back to cricketing action, Rohit's New Zealand tour was cut short due to a calf injury that he had sustained during the 5th and final T20I. The 'Hitman' will now be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL that has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain will be leading Mumbai Indians and will be hoping to guide his team who are the reigning champions to a record fifth title.

