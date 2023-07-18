'You Need Somebody Like Him': Vikram Rathour Makes Stance Clear On Rahane Vs Iyer Debate

Ajinkya Rahane returned to the Indian Test squad during the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final in June after being on the sidelines for over a year. His return to the national team has been nothing sort of stunning as he is now serving as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies. Rahane scripted a comeback into the Indian team on the back of an impactful domestic season for Mumbai and an equally impressive IPL season for Chennai Super Kings.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ajinkya Rahane was India’s vice-captain before being dropped in 2022

Rahane was Mumbai’s top scorer in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Leading Mumbai, Rahane hit 634 runs in 7 innings

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Finally Confirms His Comeback In Epic Video, Indian Cricket Team Reacts

Indian coach provides his verdict on Ajinkya Rahane vs Shreyas Iyer debate

Ajinkya Rahane proved his mettle in the Indian top order with a phenomenal knock of 80+ runs in the ICC WTC 2023 Final against Australia. Although India ended up losing the marquee clash, Rahane got rewarded for his show by getting re-appointed as the Indian Test vice-captain. Speaking on the debate about the much-hyped debate on Ajinkya Rahane vs Shreyas Iyer, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour revealed his thoughts on the topic.

[Ajinkya Rahane with Virat Kohli during the ICC WTC 2023 Final. Image: AP}

This comes after it was widely reported that Shreyas Iyer could make a return to the team during the Asia Cup 2023. With Iyer eyeing a return, Indian cricket enthusiasts wonder if he will be back in contention for India’s next series against South Africa. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters ahead of the West Indies vs India, second Test match against West Indies, Rathour hinted that Rahane is likely to get a nod ahead of Iyer.

He played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was much more calm in his approach. "He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good.

ALSO READ | Chairman Of Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar To Meet Rahul Dravid, Rohit In West Indies For WC 2023 Roadmap

Shreyas Iyer's impressive run in Test cricket

Shreyas Iyer last represented India during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia in March. He got ruled out of the series due to an injury and has been rehabilitating in NCA, Bengaluru after undergoing surgery. The 28-year-old has represented India in 10 Test matches so far, scoring 666 runs at an average of 44.40 while registering a century and five fifties.