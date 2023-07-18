WI Vs IND: Windies Rope In Uncapped Spinner To Put Up A Fight Against India In 2nd Test

West Indies suffered a humiliating loss by an innings and 141 runs in the Test series opened against Team India last week. Windies got bowled out for 150 and 130 runs in their two innings respectively, while the visitors piled up 421/5 in the lone innings that they batted in. While the home side’s struggles with spin bowling were vastly exposed, courtesy of R Ashwin’s match figures of 12/131, India took the Windies bowler for a gruesome test for almost two days.

3 Things You Need To Know

R Ashwin returned with figures of 5/60 and 7/71 in the WI vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 off 387 making his debut in the 1st Test

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored 103 and 76 respectively on a spin-friendly track

ALSO READ | Chairman Of Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar To Meet Rahul Dravid, Rohit In West Indies For WC 2023 Roadmap

WI vs IND: West Indies ropes an uncapped player for 2nd Test against India

Days ahead of the West Indies vs India second Test match, West Indies turned towards an uncapped player to match India’s spin standard. The home side included exciting off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in their 13-player squad as a replacement for all-rounder Raymos Reifer. Having returned with scores of 2 and 11 runs in the Test series opener, while going wicketless but will remain with the squad at Trinidad as an injury backup.

Meanwhile, Sinclair will be another bowling option for captain Kraigg Brathwaite against the mighty Indian batting lineup. The 23-year-old has previously featured in seven ODIs and seven T20Is for the Caribbean side. Most recently, he appeared for the team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Kevin Sinclair knows how to celebrate a wicket! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7WSAqzkqd0 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2023

ALSO READ | Massive Setback For KL Rahul, Likely To Miss Asia Cup; Will He Play 2023 ODI World Cup?

West Indies vs India 2nd Test match: What do the squads look like?

West Indies squad for second Test against India: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

India squad for the Test series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

The second Test match between West Indies and India will get underway on July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Tobago.