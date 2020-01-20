'Rohit Sharma Ne Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikal Diya': Shoaib Akhtar Rips Australian Bowlers

Cricket fans all around India were ecstatic when India beat Australia in the third ODI at Bengaluru on Sunday. The win came after a clinical series-tying Indian win at Rajkot. The beginning of this series was not exactly smooth for the Indians as they got thrashed by the Aussies, who convincingly won the first match by a massive 10-wicket margin.

Shoaib Akhtar is full of praise for Team India

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar posts videos to his YouTube channel every week where he talks about the latest happenings in the world of cricket. In Sunday's video, Akhtar was full of praise for the Indian team. The ecstatic pacer commended the Men in Blue for their clinical performance against Australia.

Akhtar talked about how Sharma does not distinguish between 'good' and 'bad' balls when he is in form. The former fast bowler was referring to Sharma's fearless batting where he attacks every delivery that is bowled at him. Akhtar was visibly fascinated with the finesse that Rohit Sharma displayed against bowlers like Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc. He even looked back at a cut shot that Sharma played in the match and compared it to the one which Sachin Tendulkar hit off his bowling in the 2003 World Cup. "Maar Maar ke Bharta nikaal diya bowlers ka", Akhtar exclaimed.

INDIA WIN



A clinical performance by #TeamIndia as they win by 7 wickets and clinch the series 2-1.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LnhgbjdDI8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

India got an easy win against Australia after the visitors batted first and set a total of 286, led by Steve Smith's century. India chased the total down with ease as Rohit Sharma made his 29th ODI hundred. Indian captain Virat Kohli supported him well with his innings of 89.

