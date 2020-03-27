Kapil Dev Net Worth, Investments, Salary, Personal Life And 83' Movie

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev was one of the highly regarded players during his time and is the only player in the history of the game to have scored more than 5000 runs and pick up 400 Test wickets. Ranveer Singh will be starring in a Kapil Dev movie title '83 which focuses on India's Cricket World Cup Triumph in 1983. Here, let's take a look at Kapil Dev net worth, his salary and endorsements and the Kapil Dev movie.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10,00,000 Donation For Fighting Coronavirus

Kapil Dev net worth: Kapil Dev salary and income

Post-retirement, Kapil Dev served as a coach for the Indian team before a stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the defunct ICL. The legendary all-rounder is now part of BCCI's commentary team and does his analysis in Hindi. Kapil Dev's net worth is approximately $30 million according to celebritynetworth.com. His various assets and investments make him a multi-millionaire.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Produces LETHAL Swing In Ranji Trophy 2018/19 Throwback Video: Watch

Kapil Dev net worth: Kapil Dev assets and investments

Kapil Dev has a 5% stake in Zicom Electronics, while also has hotel chains in Chandigarh and Patna by the name Captain's Eleven and Kaptain's Retreat Hotel. The 'Haryana Hurricane' also has a stake in Dev Musco Lighting Pvt Limited to install floodlights in stadiums across India. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the PCA Stadium in Mohali are one of the few stadiums under the venture. He also invested about $3 million, in the Indian Trading League (ITL), launched by SAMCO Ventures, where holds a majority stake.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Urges Indians To See Positives Of India Lockdown Before Winning COVID-19 Fight

Kapil Dev net worth: Golf, film cameos and '83 film

Kapil Dev was one of the founding members of the Laureus Foundation in 2000. The legendary all-rounder is a professional golf player and has represented India at the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors in Japan. The 1983 World Cup winner has also appeared in Bollywood films over the years and played cameo roles in Iqbal, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Dillagi..Yeh Dillagi. A movie on Kapil Dev and his team's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph is in the making with Ranveer Singh all set play the role of the Indian captain.

Also Read: Javed Miandad Makes Massive Revelation About Having 'unknown Virus' During 1992 WC Final

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.