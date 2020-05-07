Rohit Sharma Reveals Personal Reason That Made IPL 2019 Win 'most Special' For Him

Rohit Sharma has been the backbone of Mumbai Indians side from the time he was signed up by the Mumbai-based franchise. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Mumbai Indians have become one of the most successful team with four titles to their name. On a recent chat show with former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan and Australian pacer Brett Lee, Rohit Sharma opened up about two special IPL moments in his career.

Rohit Sharma reveals by IPL 2019 was special

As the trio talked on Star Sports amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Irfan Pathan and Brett Lee decided to surprise Rohit Sharma with some rapid-fire questions. Brett Lee asked Rohit Sharma to pick two special IPL moments. In reply, Rohit Sharma said that his IPL 2009 triumph with Deccan Chargers and IPL 2019 win with Mumbai Indians are two of his most special moments.

Talking about the 2019 IPL triumph, Rohit Sharma said that the win was special since his daughter Samaira had come to watch him play right from Match 1 till the finals. He further said that he was keeping his fingers crossed hoping that his daughter will sit the entire duration of the match. He also revealed that his daughter watched the entire tournament and after winning the title, she came to that ground, which was very special for him.

Speaking about winning the title with Deccan Chargers in 2009, Rohit Sharma said that winning the title that year was special since it was extremely challenging to win with a team that finished at the bottom the season prior to that.

Rohit Sharma to continue leading Mumbai Indians

After winning their 4th IPL title last season, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians were all set to defend their title this year, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the tournament to be postponed. Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2020 on March 29 before the tournament was postponed to April 15. The Indian government decided to extend the lockdown post-April leaving BCCI with no options but to postpone the tournament until further notice.

(IMAGE: MUMBAI INDIANS / INSTAGRAM)