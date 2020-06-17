Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Express Grief For Martyred Indian Soldiers At Galwan Valley

Team India opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his grief over the death of 20 soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region on Monday night. The Mumbai Indians skipper's condolences were followed by opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and former teammate Harbhajan Singh who also paid tribute to the heroes who lost their lives due to the India China standoff. The clash at the border has come as a surprise to many amidst the India lockdown and the death of soldiers is likely to aggravate the India China standoff.

India China standoff: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to 'Real Heroes' after Galwan Valley clash

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay a rich tribute to the martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley. The Mumbai Indians skipper called the departed as 'Real Heroes' who laid their lives protecting and honouring the country's border. Rohit Sharma wished their families with utmost strength to deal with their loss.

Rohit Sharma's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his grief on the India China standoff which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The Delhi batsman claimed that their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the nation. Shikhar Dhawan further saluted their bravery and paid condolences to their families. Harbhajan Singh has also expressed his staunch views on the India China standoff and has called for a ban on all Chinese products.

Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

Team India skipper Virat Kohli saluted the Indian Army Bravehearts who were martyred after a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15. The RCB skipper took to Twitter to pay his deepest respects to the martyrs and hailed the Armed Forces personnel for being the most selfless and brave soldiers and paid his condolences to the family of the deceased. Former India openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to express his grief and expressed his chock at the Chinese attack amidst the India lockdown.

The Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed casualties on its side as well but did not reveal the exact count of soldiers who were killed. Irfan Pathan in a tweet said that India will always be indebted to their jawans of the Indian Army who lost their lives in Galwan Valley

(Image Credit: ICC Twitter)