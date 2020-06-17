Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Rohit Sharma In Ajinkya Rahane's Post With Entertaining Comment

India's cricketers are currently on a break from the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, have been immensely active on social media. They have been making the most of their time off the field by either interacting with the fans or sharing funny posts on their social media handles. One of the cricketers who has constantly been active in interacting with his fans is India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. On Tuesday, Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram where he shared a throwback photo of himself alongside India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan leaves hysterical comment on Ajinkya Rahane's photo with Rohit Sharma, fans left in splits

Both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma hail from Mumbai and share a great rapport, having played a lot of cricket together growing up. In the photo, Ajinkya Rahane is being interviewed by Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane asked his fans to caption the photo.

As expected, fans came up with hilarious captions and his comment section was flooded with comments. However, one notable comment that left everyone in splits came from India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan, who is known for his hysterical comments, wrote, "Rohit- eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua . Ajinkya- masala."

Shikhar Dhawan TikTok video

Recently, Delhi Capitals star Shikhar Dhawan and his son Zorawar together featured in a comical TikTok video in which the duo seemed to be in disagreement with each other. The duo showed the solid bond they share with each other in the latest Shikhar Dhawan TikTok video.

While there is no clarity regarding the commencement of the IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zorawar and the cricketer posted an image in which both of them are seen wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey and wrote that both of them are missing the IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan was all set to represent the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has left the entire sporting calendar in shambles.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP