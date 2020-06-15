Rohit Sharma Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As Most Enjoyable Batsman To Watch

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have established themselves as the country's top cricketers over the years. However, reports of a Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift emerged again amidst the lockdown. The duo have been the centre of India's split captaincy debate, with many former cricketers suggesting that Rohit Sharma should be handed the reigns in the limited-overs formats, while Virat Kohli continues to lead the side in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift: Rohit Sharma names Steve Smith as the most enjoyable baseman to watch over India skipper

The Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift rumours have intensified further after the Mumbai Indians captain named former Australian skipper Steve Smith and England's Jason Roy. The question was posed to Sharma during an Instagram Q&A with his fans, and the Team India opener diligently named the duo over his captain Virat Kohli as his picks for the most enjoyable batsmen to watch.

The rumours of a clash between the two high-profile cricketers of the Indian team was first reported during the 2019 World Cup, where India crashed out in the semi-final after their loss to New Zealand, with many suggesting that the vice-captain had also unfollowed Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. While both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quashed rumours of them having a rift, the duo are yet to appear on an Instagram live session together while featuring in multiple sessions with either sporting personalities, including Kevin Pietersen, Sunil Chhetri, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift: The split captaincy debate

Virat Kohli was announced as captain of the Indian Test cricket team in 2014, before taking over the reins in all formats of the game in 2017. Rohit Sharma has been India's stand-in captain whenever the RCB star has been rested, with the Indian team lifting the Asia Cup and the Nidahas Trophy under his helm. In the IPL, the Mumbai batsman has won five titles, with four coming as the captain of Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the Delhi batsman is yet to lift an IPL title with RCB.

Under Kohli, India lost the Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan, while lost to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Rohit's record as Mumbai captain and his shirt stint as stand-in captain has pushed his claim for the team's captaincy with many believing that the Mumbai batsman would be an ideal fit for the limited-overs team.

(Image Credit: Rohit Sharma Instagram, icc-cricket.com)