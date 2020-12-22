Steve Smith 'insults' Ian Chappell Publicly, Begins New Feud With Him Over Bouncer Laws?

Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Chappell recently threw his weight behind protecting tail-enders against short-pitched bowling in Test cricket. His support for the lower-order batsmen came after Indian speedster Mohammed Shami was struck in his arm from Pat Cummins during India’s chaotic second-innings display at the Adelaide Oval.

As per the cricket concussion laws, it has become mandatory to substitute a player if one suffers from a concussion during the match. While writing in his ESPNCricinfo column, Chappell opined that fast bowlers must look to target opposition’s best batters instead of peppering lower-order batsmen with bouncers and giving them concussions.

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co. subjected to 8-wicket humiliation in series-opener

That's that from the 1st Test.



Australia win by 8 wickets and go 1-0 up in the four-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/dBLRRBSJrx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B00dlrLoeu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith disagrees with Ian Chappell, calls his statement “outlandish”

Australia’s batting talisman Steve Smith strongly disagreed with Ian Chappell’s views over the usage of short-pitch bowling in Tests. While speaking on SEN, Smith mocked the cricket expert by saying, “It seems like Ian Chappell has an outlandish statement after every match at the moment”. The World No.1 ranked Test batsman believes that short balls are part of the game and there is no need to scrape away the age-old tradition.

Steve Smith added that there is no need to outlaw bouncers as the game has witnessed “some really good battles” between batsmen and bowlers over the years. The cricketer added that he personally has no issues with tail-enders facing bouncers from fast bowlers.

A look into India vs Australia schedule

Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia schedule for the remaining matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 2nd Test is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 onwards and the action will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

