Rohit Sharma Spends Time With 1-yr-old Samaira, Shares Chuckles In Adorable Video; Watch

Rohit Sharma has shared peals of adorable laughter in a video through his Instagram handle where he can be seen playing with his little daughter Samaira. The father-daughter duo can be seen playing on a trampoline while Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh captures the memorable moments. Rohit Sharma captioned the video, "These days are not coming back....' and received tremendous love from his fans and followers on social media.

Have a look:

The video also received hearts from the 'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been quite active on his social media accounts in the COVID induced lockdown period as he has regularly updated his fans with pictures, videos and also interacted with his colleagues through the live chat sessions. Rohit Sharma has shared interesting anecdotes of various instances from his personal and professional life.

When his wife got emotional after his 3rd ODI double century...

Recently, during his appearance in Episode 2 of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’ with teammates Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma recalled an incident where his better half Ritika Sajdeh had become emotional after he had scored his third ODI double century during the home series against Sri Lanka in December 2017 at Mohali. He revealed that his wife thought he had twisted his hand when he had dived for his 196th run and that worried her. Apparently, it was also a special day for them as it was their wedding anniversary.

What are the two things @ImRo45's wife has discovered about him during the lockdown and what explanation the Hitman has for it? 😂😂



Watch the full episode on Open nets with @mayankcricket here 👉 https://t.co/DDfyKrvqCQ pic.twitter.com/snA7IDH2sI — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2020

When he discussed baby burping techniques with Ravichandran Ashwin...

In another Instagram live session with Ashwin, the Mumbai Indians captain revealed that he took up the responsibility of making Samaira burp in the middle of the night and shared that now that she's grown up a little, he makes her walk around the house instead of carrying her in his arms. Rohit Sharma added that he was not an expert at this and would struggle to put his daughter to sleep during his early fatherhood days but the lockdown has helped him hone that skill set.

Khel Ratna honour for the Hitman

The BCCI recently nominated Rohit Sharma as its candidate for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for an outstanding 2019. Taking to Twitter, BCCI shared a video of Rohit Sharma where the Hitman said that he is extremely honored and humbled on being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. He further thanked BCCI, his teammates, support staff, fans of the game and his family for sticking by him.

"I am extremely honored and humbled"- @ImRo45 on being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 🗣️🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GmHqpEvwkF — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2020

