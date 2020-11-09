Women's T20 Challenge Final Trailblazers Vs Supernovas Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Info

Trailblazers (TRA) will take on Supernovas (SUP) in the Women's T20 Challenge Final on Monday, November 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides met each other in the last league match of the competition where it was the Supernovas who triumphed by a slender margin of two runs.

ALSO READ | Abdul Samad's 16-ball 33 that impressed Dream11 IPL neutrals and Hyderabad fans: Watch

While Supernovas will look to retain their title by winning the fixture and making a hattrick of Women's T20 Challenge title wins, Trailblazers will play to win their maiden Women's T20 Challenge trophy. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, let's take a look at the Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast, Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report, where to catch the Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores and Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming details.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Saturday will be pleasant for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (26°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 62-79%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Women's T20 Challenge final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee celebrates 44th birthday 'Indian-style' in Mumbai during Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be favourable to both batswomen and bowlers. Over the course of the last few weeks, we have seen low-scoring games at the venue. In the Women's T20 Challenge so far, the average first innings score here has been 106. The teams chasing here in the Women's T20 Challenge have won two and lost one match. According to our analysis, the team winning the toss should bowl first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada 4 wickets away from achieving massive milestone in Dream11 IPL history

Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores

For the Trailblazers vs Supernovas live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, November 9. For Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh names Dream11 IPL youngster to watch out for and it is NOT Ruturaj Gaikwad

SOURCE: IPL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.