Pranab Mukherjee's Demise: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Mourn Loss Of 'an Inspiring Figure'

Saddened by the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday expressed his deepest condolences. Former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee

Taking to Twitter, Kohli asserted that the nation lost s brilliant leader and further extended sincere condolences to the family.

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Further, Indian opener Rohit Sharma also paid tribute to the former President asserting the latter to be an inspiring figure to the nation.

Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 31, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media and extended his condolences to the family.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades.



My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/c7tXTSFwYw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2020

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He served as a Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament

