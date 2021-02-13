Rohit's Gift To Ritika: Mumbai Indians Go Back In Time After Hitman's Latest Century

Rohit Sharma and his better half Ritika Sajdeh, popularly known as 'Rohika' have given the passionate cricket fans many memorable moments on and off the cricket field in the last few years, and on Saturday, the couple once again grabbed the headlines during Day 1 of the second Test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai when Ritika had her fingers crossed while Rohit was in the 'Nervous 90s'. However, she was relieved once her hubby breached the three-figure mark.

'Just #Rohika things': Mumbai Indians

It so happened that Sharma's IPL team Mumbai Indians came forward with a unique stat ahead of Valentine's Day. The five-time IPL champions forwarded a few impactful knocks of their captain on special occasions where he has made it matter for his spouse. Take a look.

Rohit Sharma's special knocks on special occasions

The first of those knocks was an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali on December 13, 2017, i.e. exactly on the second anniversary of their marriage. Meanwhile, it was also Rohit's record third double century in One Day Internationals. Nonetheless, what really stood out on that occasion was Ritika's tears of joy from the balcony after the 'Hitman' had blown her a flying kiss post reaching the milestone.

Nine days later, the format changed from ODI to T20I but Sharma once again proceeded to make the occasion special with the bat as he decided to give a birthday gift to Ritika (the match was played on December 22 while Ritika's birthday was on 21st) as he toyed around with the Lankan bowling attack in Indore where he registered his record fourth T20I ton. He was eventually dismissed for 118.

Nearly a couple of months later, the explosive opener made it matter yet again but on a difficult overseas surface. This happened on the eve of Valentine's Day where he tormented the Proteas bowling line-up during the fifth ODI to bring up his 17th One Day hundred at Port Elizabeth.

In the end, India ended up registering their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa and that proved to be the icing on the cake.

Fast forward to 2021. Exactly three years later, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain once again gave a Valentine’s Day gift to his better half.

Opening the innings with Shubman Gill, Rohit had to be cautious after the hosts lost the wickets of both Gill as well as skipper Virat Kohli early on and once he got set, the 'Hitman' played his natural game as the English bowlers were taken to the cleaners. He thereby brought up his well-deserved century on a difficult surface and continued to go for big shots.

Sharma was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 161 in the quest of scoring quick runs.

Meanwhile, this was the opener's first Test century against England and seventh overall in the longest format of the game.

