Ex-England Skipper Flays ECB Over Exclusion Of Bairstow From First 2 Tests Against India

Slamming England Cricket Board's (ECB) chief selector Ed Smith over the exclusion of Jonny Bairstow from the first two Tests against India, former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has hinted at favouritism in English cricket. The former England skipper has remarked that Bairstow was not looking for a rest but has been 'forced,' adding that chief selector Ed Smith wanted Ben Foakes to get into the playing XI after Buttler's return. Making stinging comments on Bairstow's snub, Boycott said that 'England should be ashamed' of what they have done to the wicket-keeper batsman.

'Bairstow was no looking for rest'

“Jonny has missed his opportunity to keep wicket again and England should be ashamed of what they have done to him. It seems as if England bring him in and push him out when it suits them. He must feel like a yo-yo,” Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Furthermore, making a case for why Bairstow should have been in the squad, Boycott highlighted the wicketkeeper's IPL record and recent performance in Sri Lanka. Even before England's tour of India got underway, Bairstow's snub had enraged several English veterans of the game who questioned the reason behind his exclusion.

“Bairstow was not exactly looking for a rest, it has been forced on him. He would have been queuing up to stay in India and take the gloves. Jonny scored runs in Sri Lanka, he is used to India after two years in the IPL and he has a proven track record,” the former England skipper added.

India win toss, opt to bat in 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel made his Test debut at the Chepauk on Saturday as India elected to bat first after winning an important toss in the 2nd Test. Patel was ruled out for selection in the previous game after he picked up an injury during the side's optional training. Winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed of the three changes made to the side. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's playing XI after a long wait along with Mohammad Siraj. spinners Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been left out of the 2nd Test at Chennai.

After having faced a 227-run defeat in the first Test, Team India has bounced back stronger in the second Test at Chepauk with Rohit Sharma leading the attack. The swashbuckling opener put up the 'Hitman' show at the Chepauk as he brought up his seventh ton on Saturday while Ajinkya Rahane held the other end strong. India are 300/6 after the end of play on Day 1.

