RP Singh Joins Gautam Gambhir In Calling Anil Kumble 'best Captain' He Has Played Under

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh made his debut for the national side under Sourav Ganguly in 2005. He went on to play 14 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India. RP Singh picked up 124 international wickets for India. He last played for the country in 2011. Recently, the pacer-turned-commentator appeared on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel and shared insights about his cricketing journey.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav hails former KKR mentors Gautam Gambhir & Wasim Akram for motivating him

RP Singh echoes Gautam Gambhir's views, calls Anil Kumble the best captain that he has played under

Appearing on the Aakash Chopra YouTube channel, former Team India pacer RP Singh reflected on all the Team India captains he had played under. Singh mentioned that his favourite captain was Anil Kumble. The legendary leg-spinner was briefly the captain of the Test team until his retirement in 2008. Last week, Gautam Gambhir had mentioned how his favourite Team India captain was Anil Kumble as well and how the leg spinner could have broken some records if he continued as India captain.

Now, RP Singh has come forward to say that Anil Kumble was the best captain of his career. Singh referred to the fact that Kumble was a bowler just like him and therefore, could lend him support that very few other captains could. Singh lauded Kumble's ability to frustrating batsmen with his skill and intensity.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir mourns loss of domestic help from Odisha by performing her last rites

RP Singh talks about Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni

Talking about his other captains, RP Singh lauded Sourav Ganguly's ability to stand up for the team despite bad performances from some players. He looked back at the start of his career under Ganguly where he bowled a couple of wide balls but the then-Indian skipper maintained his calm with the rookie bowler. He also lauded Rahul Dravid's technical abilities as a captain and coming to the legendary MS Dhoni, RP Singh mentioned how no one reads the game better than the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir hails volunteers in post of gratitude for COVID-19 relief efforts in Delhi

RP Singh also explained how the captaincy styles differed among different players. While MS Dhoni chose to change the bowlers despite them being in a good rhythm, Rahul Dravid would allow a bowler to continue bowling if he looked to be dominating. Here is the full interview.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals best Indian captain ever and it is NOT MS Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly

ALSO READ | Steve Smith joins Gautam Gambhir, CSK in recently trolling Kevin Pietersen and here is how