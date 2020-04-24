Gautam Gambhir Mourns Loss Of Domestic Help From Odisha By Performing Her Last Rites

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most prolific batsmen India has produced. Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant. The 2011 Cricket World Cup final hero is renowned for his generous nature and has time and again proved it with his noble gestures.

Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of his domestic help, calls her family

Gautam Gambhir has once again done a deed which will restore everyone's faith in humanity. Gautam Gambhir took a heartfelt step for his domestic help who passed away recently. The southpaw performed her last rites and also called her family as she took care of his two daughters, Anaiza and Aazeen.

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote that someone who took care of his daughters can never be domestic help and called her family. He added that performing her last rites was his duty. Gautam Gambhir also said that he has always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. He further said that's the only way to create a better society.

Let's take a look at Gambhir's tweet.

Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ZRVCO6jJMd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

Gautam Gambhir supports coronavirus patients with ₹50 lakh

Gautam Gambhir came forward to help coronavirus patients in Delhi. Gautam Gambhir donated a hefty amount of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus. Gambhir even requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to share details with them for those in need in the hospitals of the capital city, wanting to begin a new working relationship with the ruling party of the state especially in times of crisis.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR TWITTER