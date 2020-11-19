RSCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Raval Sporting CC will face Bangladesh Kings CC in the Match 34 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our RSCC vs KCC match prediction, probable RSCC vs KCC playing 11 and RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team. RSCC vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: FCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

RSCC vs KCC live: RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

RSCC's chances of making it to the knockout stages have vanished as they have just two wins from the seven matches they have played in the tournament. They won their previous match against Fateh CC by 68 runs and will look to end the campaign on a high by winning their remaining matches.

KCC, on the other hand, are very much in contention for a place in the knockout stages and a win in this match will certainly keep them in the hunt to make it to the final four.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team

RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Kishitij Patel (wk), Ishan Patel (c), Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amit Das, Yudhvir Singh, U Ansar, Abhishek Borikar, Shubhdeep Deb, Datta Karan, Y Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Momin Alinaki, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Sarju Shekh, A Pandit, Unnatkumar Patel, I Hussain, Lovepreet Singh, Aamir Manzoor, Muhammad Naveed, Himanshu John, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Rohin Kumar, A Thomatos

Also Read: Mohammad Hafeez Loses Millions After Choosing Pakistan Duties Over LPL 2020

RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, MD Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali (wk), Moshiur Rahman (c), Mohammad Jamil Shemu, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Soyful Islam, Muhammad Numan, Shakil Mia, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ajamel Naseri, MD Saiful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Mosaraf Hossain, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Saqib Muhammad.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag To Make Commentary Comebacks

RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from RSCC vs KCC playing 11

Kishitij Patel

Gurwinder Singh

Manish Manwani

Hussain Aminul

RSCC vs KCC match prediction: RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team

RSCC vs KCC live: RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RSCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and RSCC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RSCC vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.