SA Vs ENG Dream11 2nd Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa will lock horns against England in the third Test of the four-match Test series on Thursday, January 16 at St George's Park.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
SA vs ENG Dream11

South Africa will lock horns against England in the third Test of the four-match Test series on Thursday, January 16. The match will take place at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Both the teams had a week off after an intense second Test in Cape Town. With the series poises at 1-1, this Test match is set to witness some fierce rivalry. While South Africa emerged victorious in the first Test and ended their losing streak, England came back strongly to clinch the second Test.

South Africa have named an unchanged squad from the second Test whereas England's leading pacer James Anderson was ruled out of the series due to an injury. Spinner Jack Leach has also flown back home due to illness. The teams will be raring to have a go at each other and secure the series by winning the fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rudi Second, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks.

England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Joe Root, Ollie Pope (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Vernon Philander, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (Captain)

South Africa start as favourites going into the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
BABUL SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE