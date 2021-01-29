SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Team News, 1st T20I Match Preview

South Africa Women will lock horns with Pakistan Women in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, January 29 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The SA W vs PK W live stream will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and SA W vs PK W Dream11 top picks.

SA W vs PK W live match preview

The recently concluded ODI series between the two nations marked their return to international cricket after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. While many fans expected a closely fought battle between the teams, it proved to be a one-sided affair as the South Africa Women's team whitewashed their opponents by 3-0. Pakistan will be looking for retribution by comprehensively winning the T20 series. With both the participating teams desperate to score a win in the series opener, an entertaining clash is on the cards. South Africa will have the upper hand, but Pakistan are also expected to bounce back strongly.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (C), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (WK) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Top picks for SA W vs PK W playing 11

M Kapp

L Lee

D Baig

N Dar

SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Nawaz

Batswomen: L Wolvaardt, L Lee, O Sohail

All-Rounders: M Kapp (C), N Dar, S Luus

Bowlers: A Khaka, D Baig (VC), N Sandhu, S Ismail

SA W vs PK W match prediction

According to our SA W vs PK W match prediction, SA W will win this match.

Note: The SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and SA W vs PK W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: PCB MEDIA TWITTER

