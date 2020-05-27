Sachin Tendulkar Gets Sweet 'medley' As Gift From Vinod Kambli On 25th Anniversary: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli on Monday posted a mashup song video to congratulate one of his oldest friends, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali on the Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary occasion. The couple celebrated their 25th marriage anniversary on Monday with wishes pouring on social media for the famous couple. Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and the cricket maestro first met each other in 1990 and 5 years later, they decided to tie the knot.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Vinod Kambli mashup song

Vinod Kambli, in his recent post, can be heard singing a mashup of classic songs for the couple and then tweeted the video on his official Twitter account. In the caption, he not only wished the couple, but also dedicated the mashup song for

25 years of partnership.

Wish a very happy wedding anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Tendulkar!

Dedicating a mashup of songs for your partnership of 25 Years Not Out! 😁 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/uEmWugKkMo — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) May 25, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar thanked his childhood friend (Kamblya (Vinod Kambli) for his wishes and said that he and wife really enjoyed the medley -

Thanks for the beautiful 🎶 wish Kamblya. Anjali & I thoroughly enjoyed your medley. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Master Blaster dons chef's hat

In order to surprise his wife Anjali, Sachin Tendulkar decided to don the chef's hat and decided to make a sweet dish out of mango on the occasion of his 25th anniversary. Sachin Tendulkar made Mango Kulfi for his family and posted a video where he explains the process of how to make the dish. Sachin Tendulkar's mother also made a cameo in the video where she gave her inputs in the process.

Apart from making the sweet dish, Sachin Tendulkar has been spending India lockdown time doing unique things like cutting his and his son's hair, plucking lemons from the lemon tree at his house, successfully completing cricket challenges thrown at him by his former teammates etc.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali and her superstitious nature

During the chat show, What the Duck Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his wife Anjali Tendulkar's superstitious nature. He revealed that she has a spot reserved at home where she always sits whenever he was batting. Tendulkar further revealed that she does not move from the spot even for a glass of water, no matter how long the cricketer was batting out in the middle.

(IMAGE: VINOD KAMBLI / INSTAGRAM)