Sachin Tendulkar Refused Whopping ₹40 Lakh Offer From TV Channel For Televising Wedding

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar shattered several major batting records throughout his 24-year journey with the Indian cricket team. On May 24, 2020, the iconic batsman achieved yet another milestone, albeit on a personal note, as he completed 25 years of marriage with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Their marriage took place at the Jewel of India in Worli, Mumbai in 1995 without any presence of media personnel. However, the two stepped out to get their photographs clicked by the cameramen after the ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Cricketer refused television broadcast of his marriage

As recently reported by Cricketopia, Sachin Tendulkar’s family was offered ₹40 lakh at the time by a local cable operator for the live telecasting of his marriage. The cricketer, citing the ceremony as a private function, reportedly declined the offer. It was earlier claimed that even guests at the wedding were not allowed to take photographs of the couple.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Cricketer’s reported refusal of telecasting of his wedding

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. Anjali Tendulkar was born on November 10, 1967 and she is 5-and-a-half years older than her husband. She is of Gujarati origin and her father, Anand Mehta, is a businessman and her mother, Annabel Mehta, is British. Anjali completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai. Additionally, she studied to become a doctor and a paediatrician at Mumbai’s Grant Medical College (JJ Hospital).

During Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell speech in 2013, the cricketer publicly thanked his wife for giving him full freedom of playing for India while she herself stepped back from her profession for a while to take care of their family.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be US$170 million (₹1291 crore). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 as a 16-year old in Pakistan against a bowling attack that comprised of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan. Until his retirement in 2013, the right-handed batsman stockpiled 34,357 international runs across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I to lead the all-time run-aggregators chart. He was also India’s leading run-scorer in their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. Additionally, with 100 international centuries, the Mumbai-based batsman is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) to lead the all-time century-makers in the game.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Sachin Tendulkar net worth figures.

Image credits: Cricketopia Twitter