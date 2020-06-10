'Athletic & Deceptive': Sachin Recalls First Encounter With Yuvraj, Reminisces Good Times

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday reminisced his first memory with former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Exactly one year ago on June 10, 2019, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

Taking to Instagram, Tendulkar recalled, the Chennai camp where he couldn’t help but notice how athletic and deceptively quick Yuvraj Singh.‬ ‪Posting a picture with Yuvraj, who also lauded the latter's hitting ability & it was evident you could clear any ground in the world with ease. ‬ ‪

"We’ve shared so many memorable moments playing for India together and it was an absolute joy to have you as a teammate. God Bless and keep inspiring the younger generation," Sachin's post read.

Yuvraj Singh India career

Yuvraj Singh burst on the international scene as a talented middle-order batsman and went onto earn a legendary status as a cricketer. Yuvraj Singh's India career saw him help the Men in Blue lift the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After helping India win the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh battled cancer in 2012 and underwent chemotherapy in the US. After recovering from cancer, Yuvraj represented India that year itself and even made the squad for the World T20 in Sri Lanka. He also played in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups along with featuring in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Singh's last appearance for India came in 2017 against West Indies.

Coming to the Yuvraj Singh stats, the all-rounder played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017. He scored 8,701 runs in ODIs with 14 centuries and 52 fifties and took 111 wickets. In Test cricket, Yuvraj Singh amassed 1,900 runs.

