Yuvraj Singh Pens Strong Note On Cancer Survivors Day; Kim Sharma, Kevin Pietersen Respond

Known as one of the most dreaded diseases, cancer continues to take numerous lives across the world every day. Numerous sportspersons and filmstars have also faced a tough battle with the disease, and some have showcased immense resilience to emerge victorious. One of the most notable names in the country in this category has been Yuvraj Singh.

The former Team India star was diagnosed with cancer, days after being the star in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. Not just did the former all-rounder succeed in beating the disease, Yuvraj also donned the Blue jersey to represent the country once again.

As the world celebrated Cancer Survivors Day, Yuvraj penned a strong post on social media. The southpaw from Punjab shared a picture where he is enjoying a light-hearted moment with cancer-stricken children.

In his caption, he wrote that a ‘second chance’ in life was to be used for ‘greatest good.’ Yuvraj added that he was familiar with the ‘pain & agony’ of fighting the disease.

The 38-year-old also wrote that he was once again taking the pledge to take care of those fighting the disease. Yuvraj urged the fighters to ‘never up’ while using the hashtag â€ª#TogetherWeCan.

Here’s the post

Yuvraj’s post received love from numerous stars. The former cricketer’s ex-girlfriend, actor Kim Sharma called him a ‘star.’

The duo have maintained cordial relations, with the Mohabbatein artist even posing with his wife, actor Hazel Keech at his retirement bash in June last year.

Former England star Kevin Pietersen, who had an on-off equation with Yuvraj, even calling him a ‘pie-chucker’ once, was another who reacted to the post and called him a ‘legend.’

Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel, Yuvraj’s teammates in the 2011 World Cup squad, were among the others who showered love on the post.

Yuvraj was diagnosed with a condition known as mediastinal seminoma, that affected the lungs. He had undergone treatment in Boston and Indianapolis for over a year and returned to India in 2012.

The all-rounder has also set up his charity YouWeCan for cancer patients and wrote his autobiography The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back on the phase.

