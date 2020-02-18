Sachin Tendulkar: All Awards Won By Cricket's 'Master Blaster' So Far

On February 17, Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar added another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the Laureus award under the ‘Best Sporting Moment’ category of the last 20 years. He won the award for the moment when Team India carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders across the stadium after India’s 2011 World Cup triumph at home. After his latest achievement, let us take a look at all awards won by the ‘Master Blaster’.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Congratulates Sachin Tendulkar On Winning Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Laureus Sports Awards win: All Sachin Tendulkar awards besides 2011 World Cup medal

Man of the Match awards

The legendary cricketer holds the record of winning the most ‘Man of the Match’ awards in ODI cricket. By winning 62 such awards from 463 matches, he is 14 clear of second-placed Sanath Jayasuriya (48). In addition to his ODI accomplishments, the right-handed batsman also has 14 ‘Man of the Match’ in Test cricket.

Also Read | WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Award Winning-speech Will Give You Goosebumps

Man of the Series awards

Sachin Tendulkar also leads the ‘Man of the Series’ pack in ODIs with 15 such awards, including the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for his batting exploits in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, in Test cricket, he has won a total of five ‘Man of the Series’. Out of the five, three of those have come against Australia in 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2010 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He also emerged as the ‘Player of the Series’ and ‘Orange Cap’ winner in the third season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2010).

Also Read | KL Rahul Hails Sachin Tendulkar, Backs His 'sports Unites Everybody' Speech At Laureus

Sachin Tendulkar after Laureus Sports Awards: National honours

In 1994, he received the 'Arjuna Award' for his achievements in the game. At only 21 years of age, he was the youngest recipient at the time for this honour. Three years later, the Indian government once again recognised Tendulkar’s excellence in sports by honouring him with ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’, which is also the highest sporting honour any Indian athlete could achieve. On the backdrop of 1999’s ICC Cricket World Cup, the ‘Little Master’ was presented with the fourth highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’. In the coming years, Tendulkar’s award cabinet got further decorated with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014 which is India’s highest civilian award.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Makes Twitter Go Berserk With Laureus Sporting Moment Award Win In Berlin