Sachin Tendulkar Analyses Major Reason Behind Winning Run-chases In Dream11 IPL: Watch

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator match on Friday, November 6. Many of the recent match results in the tournament have gone in favour of the chasing sides, a statistic quite contrasting to the manner in which the season began and spanned out in its first half. Quite recently, former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar gave his take on why teams have been favouring to field first upon winning the toss.
After Hyderabad’s 10-wicket win over table-toppers Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar took to his YouTube channel to give his insights on successful chasing results in the second half of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The ‘Master Blaster’ said the temperature at the match venues have dropped on an average by six degrees now in comparison to how it started six weeks ago.
Sachin Tendulkar added that the sun is setting earlier now which is helping the bowlers upfront in evening matches. The 200-Test veteran also mentioned that the ball has been easily getting wet in the second innings, which does not allow bowlers to do much off the surface. Here is a look at a detailed explanation given by the cricketing icon himself on his YouTube channel.
For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, November 6. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.
The Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV while those in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action live on WillowTV.
