The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sachin Tendulkar And Shaun Pollock Are My Favourite Cricketers: Shikha Pandey

Cricket News

Shikha Pandey took seven wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup. She has been playing for Team India since 2014. Here are highlights of her Q&A on Twitter.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar Shikha Pandey

Now that cricket stars have some time on their hands, a few of them are choosing to ramp up their fan interactions on social media. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma had live sessions on their Instagram recently while some other cricketers did Q&A sessions on their social media handles. Indian Women's all-rounder star Shikha Pandey too joined the trend and asked her fans on Twitter to shoot some questions her way. Here are some of the highlights of that recent session.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran hopeful that IPL 2020 might still happen; confirms availability for tournament

Shikha Pandey's favourite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock

Shikha Pandey's experience was one of the reasons that the India Women's team made it to the Women's T20 World Cup final for the first time ever. When a fan asked Pandey about her favourite cricketers, she revealed the names of the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock. Interestingly enough, both Shaun Pollock and Sachin Tendulkar shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the initial stages of the IPL.

ALSO READ | 'Gabbbar Singh' triggers mega bowling action debate, calls Shaun Pollock 'most satisfying' 

Here are some other interesting questions that Pandey answered.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar hails the 'Selfless' as he and his family light up against Coronavirus

Shikha Pandey made her Team India debut in 2014. In the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, she took seven wickets in five matches. She is aged 30 at the moment.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians congratulate Sachin Tendulkar after winning Laureus Sporting Moment Award

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS