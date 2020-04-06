Sachin Tendulkar And Shaun Pollock Are My Favourite Cricketers: Shikha Pandey

Now that cricket stars have some time on their hands, a few of them are choosing to ramp up their fan interactions on social media. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma had live sessions on their Instagram recently while some other cricketers did Q&A sessions on their social media handles. Indian Women's all-rounder star Shikha Pandey too joined the trend and asked her fans on Twitter to shoot some questions her way. Here are some of the highlights of that recent session.

Shikha Pandey's favourite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock

Shikha Pandey's experience was one of the reasons that the India Women's team made it to the Women's T20 World Cup final for the first time ever. When a fan asked Pandey about her favourite cricketers, she revealed the names of the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock. Interestingly enough, both Shaun Pollock and Sachin Tendulkar shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the initial stages of the IPL.

Sachin and Shaun Pollock https://t.co/Nb8X9nXYY2 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

Here are some other interesting questions that Pandey answered.

I grew up watching a lot of test cricket and I loved watching fast bowlers the most. Loved watching the wickets package more https://t.co/arjPFInbkA — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

Depend on how much I am swinging the cricket ball that day @mandhana_smriti 😝 https://t.co/ThYAXy8z5f — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

Machines- my core subject!! But between the two you mentioned- Network Analysis 😂 https://t.co/DnIzhikDUf — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

When I was a five old kid. I was lucky, my parents never had any such restrictions. https://t.co/eHv2Ntyqzh — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

Shikha Pandey made her Team India debut in 2014. In the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, she took seven wickets in five matches. She is aged 30 at the moment.

