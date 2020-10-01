Mayanti Langer Wins Netizens' Hearts After Posting New, Special Picture With Baby Boy

Mayanti Langer is one of the most distinguishable faces in the Indian sports broadcasting industry, having worked actively in various different sports. Known for her association with the Dream11 IPL, it came as a shocker for the fans when it was revealed she would not feature in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Mayanti Langer and her cricketer husband Stuart Binny became proud parents of a baby boy in August, which was the reason for her unavailability in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Mayanti Langer took to her Twitter account to share her picture with his newborn baby in her arms for her fans as she juggles between work from home and her life as a newly-turned mother. The sports anchor is very active on her social media accounts and enjoys a huge fan following on her platforms. Mayanti Langer's latest adorable post with her son was loved and appreciated by netizens.

Mayanti Langer mother: Netizens shower love on her latest picture

So good! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 1, 2020

It was all together a completely different aura with you around the IPL. GOD BLESS THE NEW BUNDLE OF JOY... KEEP RISING AND SHINING — Abhimanyu (@madelykagun) October 1, 2020

Such a cute & a beautiful pic, Mayanti ❤

GOD bless your family with your bundle of joy always :) — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) October 1, 2020

Many congratulations 🥳 Hopefully will see back again for hosting cricket live! — Vivek bhardwaj (@D_VivekBhardwaj) October 1, 2020

Congratulations , one of the sweetest & biggest blessing given by God , you became a Mother today 🖤✨👏 — R O H A N 🇮🇳🕉️❾¾ (@rohangupta1596) October 1, 2020

Mayanti Langer mother: Stuart Binny and Mayanti Langer become parents

Cricketer Stuart Binny and wife Mayanti Langer stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcome a baby boy in their family. The couple met for the first time during their respective stints in the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 and fell madly in love soon after. Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny dated for five years before they got married in 2012.

Mayanti Langer had earlier stated that she would have loved to be a part of Dream11 IPL 2020 had the tournament stuck it its original dates. The anchor also thanked broadcaster Star Sports for supporting her during pregnancy. She had revealed that the network had made several changes for the 35-year-old till the time she was five months pregnant.

The popular presenter has carved a niche for herself in the broadcasting and media industry by hosting as many as seven World Cup events across three different sports. Her association with the Indian T-20 extravaganza has made her a household name as she has been a part of the league for seven years. The cricket community and fans stood by her decision of opting out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as she turned into a mother.

