Kolkata's Shubman Gill Dating Sara Tendulkar? Fans Intrigued Over Mysterious IG Post

Speculations are rife that 21-year-old Kolkata star Shubham Gill is dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. The news of their relationship is doing the rounds for a while now. Their social media activity adds fuel to the conjectures as fans attempt to gauge what's cooking between the two.

The Kolkata unit was completely outplayed in all the departments by defending champions Mumbai during their Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter on September 23. Shubman Gill may have not impressed with the bat as he perished early, but the youngster earned an admirer in Sara Tendulkar for his athletic fielding during the 1st innings.

Sara Tendulkar posted an Instagram story as Shubman Gill showcased his fielding excellence at the backward point. Sara Tendulkar posted a picture of the same incident as an Instagram story along with hearts. The post garnered attention from all corners, however, she later deleted the story.

Dream11 IPL 2020 news: Does Shubman Gill have a girlfriend?

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a regular feature on each other's comments section on social media, making fans wonder about their relationship. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, the duo has kept their fans intrigued. Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram story has further added fuel to their dating rumours.

Fellow Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also teased Shubman Gill last year on social media. When the Kolkata cricketer shared a photograph of his new swanky car, Sara was among the first ones to congratulate him. Pandya had also commented on the same post and pulled Shubman Gill's leg.

Shubman Gill is a part of the Kolkata line-up for Dream11 IPL 2020 and is an exciting prospect for the two-time champions. The Punjab-based cricketer came into the limelight as he emerged as the top-scorer for India in the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. Gill has made noteworthy contributions for the Kolkata team in the past and will be a key factor in the team's success in Dream11 IPL 2020. A good season this year will help the batsman cement his place in the national side.

Image Source: Sara Tendulkar Instagram / Shubman Gill Instagram