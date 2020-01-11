The Debate
Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Personalised Batting Sketch From Fan

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter where he posted a picture of himself. The picture was a fan-made sketch of his front foot defence which was a visual treat.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the best cricketers to have ever played the game. He redefined how cricket was played and is revered across the globe for his game. From his drives to his flicks to his defence, it was a sight to behold for cricket fans. One such fan has now come up with a special, personalised sketch for Tendulkar.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Gets Touching Response From Polio-affected Child After Sharing His Video

On Friday, the 'Master Blaster' took to Twitter where he posted a picture of a fan-made sketch of his front foot defence which was a visual treat to the fans. He thanked the fan, who made the beautiful sketch in the Instagram post. 

Ind vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL: KL Rahul reveals major change in approach for success in white-ball cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was quick to comment on the photograph. Another notable comment came from fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar. Here's a look at the comments.

Sachin

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL: CSK duo feature in special selfie with Virat Kohli at Indore airport

Ind vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Ideal Choice Of 'Vada Pav'

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday shared a picture of himself gorging on a vada pav. With the picture, Rahane gave three options to his Instagram followers and asked them what they prefer with their vada pav. Tendulkar replied to the vice-captain's tweet and shared how he would like to eat his vada pav.

Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red (sweet) chutney and a little bit of green (chilli) chutney. To make his experience even better, he uses some imli (tamarind) chutney to make the combination better. Ajinkya Rahane approved of Sachin Tendulkar’s pick by writing, ‘great combination’.

Tendulkar's love for the Maharashtrian dish is evident as he has claimed in several interviews about it being his favourite snack during his childhood days and having the ability to have 7 vada pavs in one go.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Navdeep Saini thwarts Scott Styris' dig at India playing 4 RCB bowlers in T20I

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM

Published:
COMMENT
