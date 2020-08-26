Sachin Tendulkar Financially Helps Out-of-work, Ill Mumbai-based Batmaker Ashraf Chaudhary

Former India legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is known for his charitable nature. Time and again, the 'Master Blaster' has come forward and helped the needy by donating in different ways. Sachin Tendulkar once again restored everyone's faith in humanity when he came forward to help an ailing Ashraf Chaudhary, who used to regularly fix his bat during his glorious 24-year-old career.

Sachin Tendulkar generously comes forward to help his former bat-repairer

Ashraf Chacha, as he is fondly known in the Mumbai cricketing fraternity, has been hospitalised since the last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia-related complications. As per a PTI report, Chaudhary is undergoing treatment at the Savla Hospital. Recently, the bat repairer's plea had gone viral on social media with fans requesting each other to help him. On Monday, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also came forward to help Chowdhary by asking his address on Twitter.

Chowdhary and his family were not able to pay the hospital bills and had asked for help. Prashant Jethmalani, Chaudhary's close friend, has also been requesting cricketers and others to donate. On Tuesday, Jethmalani told PTI that Sachin Tendulkar had come forward to support Chowdhary's treatment.

While speaking to PTI, Jethmalani confirmed that a major chunk of the finances required has been donated by the 'Little Master'. Besides Tendulkar, the bat-repairer has repaired bats of many renowned cricketers like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to name a few. Chowdhary is also a constant figure at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during international games, as well as, IPL matches. He owns a shop at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai that goes by the name of M Ashraf Bros.

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI