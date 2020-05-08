Sachin Tendulkar Posts Rare, Unseen Photo From Memorable 1992 County Stint With Yorkshire

County cricket might not be the most soughtafter place for most Indian cricketers today, barring the likes of Test specialists such as Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, before the IPL came into existence in 2008, English domestic cricket was considered to be a must for completing a cricketer's education. A young Sachin Tendulkar etched his name in history books as he became the first overseas player to sign for county cricket side Yorkshire back in 1992.

The iconic former Indian batsman, who recently turned 47, recently posted a throwback post on Instagram, having fond memories of his stint at Leeds back then. Let's take a look at the Sachin Tendulkar Yorkshire journey that began in 1992.

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries tally of exactly a 100 continues to be unparalleled in the history of cricket, even though he retired from the sport back in November 2013. Many Sachin Tendulkar centuries are considered to be the finest ever played by an Indian batsman or for that matter, in the history of the game. Amongst the most memorable Sachin Tendulkar centuries would be the record-creating 200* against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010 in which he became the first batsman ever to score a double century in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic with a rare photo from 1992 county cricket stint with Yorkshire

The Sachin Tendulkar Yorkshire tale began In 1992. The 'Master Blaster' was signed as the county’s first-ever overseas player. He was an injury replacement for Australian fast bowler Craig McDermott, who suffered a groin injury on the eve of the season.

Chris Hassell, Yorkshire’s chief executive in the early 1990s, had to fly down from Cape Town in South Africa to sign then 19-year old Sachin Tendulkar. Despite his tender age, the young Indian starlet, who made his India test debut at 16, was already making waves on the big stage, having registered three centuries before debuting for the White Rose. The Sachin Tendulkar Yorkshire journey saw him register 1,671 runs in 35 appearances across all forms, including two centuries that season.

Since the Sachin Tendulkar Yorkshire stint, former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Chesteshwar Pujara have also represented Yorkshire as overseas players.

