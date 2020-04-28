Sachin Tendulkar Slams 137 Vs Sri Lanka In WC 1996 Batting 'left-handed'; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected cricket across the globe with all leagues and bilateral series suspended or cancelled to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The much-awaited IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely while the knockout stages of the PSL and other bilateral series also stand suspended. Cricket stars have been forced into self-isolation and fans have resorted to trivia and old highlights to fill their daily dose of entertainment. Mirrored batting videos are a trend on social media these days and here, let's reminisce Sachin Tendulkar's blistering 137 against Sri Lanka in the 1996 Cricket World Cup, which was posted by Australian YouTuber Rob Moody, who is a huge cricket fan and has been lauded by many former cricketers for having archives of many of their matches and its golden moments.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sanchin Tendulkar smashes 137 against Sri Lanka en route 6th ODI hundred

It took a while for Sachin Tendulkar's ODI career to kick off, but the Master Blaster made up for his slow start with some inspired performances at the top of the order. Tendulkar was at his fiery best in 1996 World Cup and scored his second century of the tournament in the group stage clash against Sri Lanka. Put into bat, India rode on Sachin Tendulkar's sixth ODI hundred and posted a mammoth 271/3.

The Master Blaster was eventually dismissed for a run-a-ball 137, studded with eight fours and five sixes. However, Tendulkar's efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka romped to victory with eight balls to spare, thanks to Sanath Jayasuriya's quick-fire 79.

In fact, interestingly while Rob Moody did feature the below video of Tendulkar batting left handed, the legendary batsman is actually a left-hander in real life, doing many things daily with the help of that hand predominantly such as writing and eating. In fact, Tendulkar had to turn into a right-handed batsman since there was only one cricket kit in his house when he was aged 10 and that belonged to his elder brother Ajit, who was a right-hander.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar bats left-handed in a mirrored video of his 137 vs Sri Lanka

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore ($170 million approx). A certain chunk of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth includes his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. The cricket legend was also the brand manager of the tyre brand.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket and is the only player in history to score 100 international tons. The Master Blaster has amassed 49 ODI centuries and is the only player to cross the 50 Test hundreds mark. The cricket legend has featured in the most number of Tests and ODIs in the history of the game, featuring in 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs. The Master Blaster was the first to scale the 200-run mark in ODIs and is the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs.

