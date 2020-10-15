Sachin Tendulkar Goes For Holiday? 'Master Blaster' Keeps Fans Guessing On Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently been busy with his new YouTube show 'Sachin's Game Changers'. The legendary batsman analyses and shares his views on Dream11 IPL 2020 matche on his show s. Sachin Tendulkar's new YouTube show has been well-received by fans.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata's Shubman Gill dating Sara Tendulkar? Fans intrigued over mysterious IG post

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar's latest Instagram post leaves fans guessing

The Master Blaster has also been immensely active on social media as he keeps updating fans about his whereabouts. On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram where posted a picture of himself. In the photo, Sachin Tendulkar is seen smiling with a statue of Gautam Buddha in the background. The God of Cricket captioned the post, "Closer to nature, closer to myself".

From the photo, it seemed like Sachin Tendulkar is on a vacation. However, the Indian veteran didn't make it clear as to where he has gone for a getaway. Several fans were left guessing as they asked Tendulkar where he was while others showered loved on the post. It would be interesting to see if Sachin Tendulkar shares his views on the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 matches through his show or he takes a sabbatical.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Shubman Gill trolled for using rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar's caption in latest post

Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's fashion sense sets Instagram abuzz

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli both dismissed by new 'Yorker King' T Natarajan in Dream11 IPL 2020

SOURCE: SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.