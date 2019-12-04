Sachin Tendulkar Wins Hearts Again With Latest Instagram Post On Social Inclusivity

"Wear Helmet at the back also", most of us recognise these lines from one of Sachin Tendulkar's most viral Instagram posts of all time. Tendulkar has not only been an exemplary figure on the field but even off the field, the Master Blaster does not shy away from promoting noble causes and urging people to adopt better ways of life. On Tuesday, Tendulkar took to Instagram and promoted another noble cause - have a look.

Sachin Tendulkar bats for inclusive future

Tendulkar posted on Instagram in which he is seen flaunting a bracelet along with a caption that urged people to be inclusive to those who have special needs. He emphasised that people have the power to help the intellectually-disabled achieve a decent quality of life. He also tagged the Jai Vakeel Foundation in the post.

The Jai Vakeel Foundation is an NGO which aims at supporting Intellectually disabled children and allowing them to live in decent living conditions. Their main aim is to include intellectually disabled children into mainstream society and not make them feel different or deficient in any way. The NGO aims to support students by helping them with basic activities and also the bigger challenges of life like education, healthcare and obtaining jobs.

Jai Vakeel has collaborated with the Chanakya Foundation and has created a bracelet that is made out of upcycled fabrics. The bands are available for purchase from their online store and are supposed to be a statement towards a future that is inclusive to people with intellectual disabilities. Tendulkar is sporting the same bracelet in the picture that he has posted and multiple other celebrities and influencers have posed with the band too. The band is priced starting at ₹250, which goes up to ₹1000.

