Sachin Tendulkar Made His Debut On November 15 In 1989, Read To Relive His First Series

On this day in 1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, one of the cricketing world's greatest batsman, made his debut for India in whites. Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. He went on to become one of the legends of the game as he smashed records after records to make a name for himself and his country at the world stage. Sachin made his debut at the tender age of 16 and till date, he remains the youngest Indian debutant.

Sachin Tendulkar's first series

Sachin's first match was not so memorable as he was dismissed for just 15 runs by a young Pakistani debutant Waqar Younis, who also went on to become one of the greatest cricketers in the world. Sachin did not get a chance to bat in the second innings as the match ended in a draw. In the second match, Sachin scored his maiden half-century as he finished his inning with a blistering 59 off 172 balls before being dismissed by the then-Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

In the third match, Sachin was dismissed by ace Pakistani pacer Abdul Qadir as he was just 9 runs short of making another half-century. In the first innings of the fourth and final Test match, Sachin was dismissed for 35 runs by Wasim Akram, however, in the second innings, the master blaster went on to score his second half-century. The Test series ended in a draw but Sachin had announced his entry to the world.

Sachin went on to play 200 Test matches for India for 24 more years before retiring in 2013. Sachin finished as the top run-scorer in Test and ODI cricket, scoring 15,921 and 18,426 runs in respective formats. Sachin also has 100 international centuries under his belt as he finished his career with 51 Test and 49 ODI hundreds. Tendulkar was also the first man on the planet to score 200 runs in the limited-overs game as he smashed 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in 2010.

