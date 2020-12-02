Sachin Tendulkar No Longer The GOAT For Some Netizens After Kohli Breaks 12K ODI Record

Former India batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, is widely regarded as one of the most prolific batsmen to ever play the sport. The batting legend has held numerous records in his glorious 24-year journey in international cricket. India captain Virat Kohli has also established himself as a force to reckon with, and his consistent performances have drawn several comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar. In the India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli surpassed yet another Sachin Tendulkar-held record.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 12,000 ODI runs

The batsman is considered as a modern-day great by cricket pundits, and his numbers also justify the tag. Kohli has performed exceedingly well across formats. However, he rose to fame with his crucial knocks in ODI cricket. He has looked in solid touch in the Australia series as well, and despite India's dismal performance, Kohli can be deemed as the saving grace with the bat. With two half-centuries in three matches, the player has once again proved his mettle under challenging conditions.

Virat Kohli also now is the fasted batsman to cross the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who took 300 innings to reach the milestone. Kohli, on the other hand, achieved the feat in his 242nd inning. He slammed a gusty half-century in the final fixture of the ODI series. He was looking for another big knock but was eventually dismissed after a well-made 66.

Virat Kohli's meteoric rise in world cricket has been exemplary, and fans often hail him for his commitment towards the sport. There often is a debate surrounding Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, and a certain section of the fans feel that the India captain is a step ahead of the 'Little Master'. This is how some netizens reacted after 'King Kohli' broke yet another Tendulkar record -

After achieving this milestone of fastest to 12000 ODI runs, it is clear that Virat Kohli is far ahead of Sachin Tendulkar. — Injured Not Anshuman's lenses are broken (@AnshumaNot) December 2, 2020

12000 RUNS FOR VIRAT KOHLI IN ODI CRICKET

FASTEST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET TO ACHEIVE THIS FEAT AND ONLY THE SECOND INDIAN

In 61 lesser Innings than Sachin Tendulkar, Yes you read this Correct '61' 😳😳

GREATEST OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/klX3Xg7AQ0 — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli is the fastest to reach 12,000 ODI runs and he achieved that in 61 lesser innings than Sachin Tendulkar.

What a great of the game, proper dominator.@imVkohli G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/UVl1jMtUZa — ᴅᴇᴠsᴇɴᴀ (Rᵃʲᵃˢᵗʰᵃⁿⁱ ) (@draupdi_mamta) December 2, 2020

#ViratKohli Is The Best Batmen In The History Of Cricket. Never Played For Records Like #SachinTendulkar



Sachin Tendulkar Most Of The Times Got Out On 90s And Used To Waste Lots Of Balls For Making Own Records. 😑



Dont Compare



One Is Playing For Country & Other One For Record — Gussewala Yuvak (@GussewalaYuvak) December 2, 2020

The elite 12000 runs club in ODI cricket,



Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene & now #ViratKohli 👌#Kohli has the best average (by far) & strike rate among this Super 6! #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDonSony #BCC #INDIA — Stunning_Sonu (@Stunning__Sonu) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli records:

The batsman in the second ODI of the Australia series reached to yet another spectacular landmark. He became the fastest batsman to amass 22,000 runs in international cricket. The 32-year-old also is the only captain to score six double centuries in Test Cricket. Moreover, he also holds the record of scoring the fastest 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 in ODI cricket.

Another day. Another milestone reached. @imVkohli becomes the fastest to reach the 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI run mark, a record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. 👏🏻 🤩#PlayBold #AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kcBP6A2YBP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia live:

The two teams lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The visitors have already lost the series but will aim to finish the series on a winning note. A clinical performance in this fixture will give the side much-needed confidence for the remainder of the tour. Fans in India can enjoy the India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

