Sachin Tendulkar Relishes Beetroot Kebabs By Daughter Sara, Finishes In '60 Seconds'

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar may have earned accolades for his majestic performance on a cricket pitch but there's a new feather to add to his hat. The former Indian cricket captain took to Instagram to share a photo of him holding a plate full of beetroot kebabs.

This delicacy, Sachin said to his 21.7 million followers, was "gone in 60 seconds!" How so early? Perhaps because of her daughter Sara, who accompanied him in another photo, this time with an empty plate. Sara had made the dish as Sachin thanked her in the caption for those "fabulous" kebabs.

Sachin Tendulkar completes 10 years on Twitter

The ace batsman has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. And his records are not limited to the field as he creates them off the field as well. Monday marked 10 years since Sachin Tendulkar joined the microblogging site Twitter. He had joined Twitter on May 4, 2010.

As soon as he joined Twitter, he started breaking records. Sachin Tendulkar created a record of gaining the most number of followers in the first 24 hours with 100,000 followers. He also became the first Indian to cross 1 million followers on Twitter in 2011. Currently, he has 32.2 million followers on the micro-blogging site. As Sachin Tendulkar completed 10 years on Twitter, one of his fan accounts took to social media to congratulate the right-hander on achieving the milestone.

