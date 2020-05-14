Sachin Tendulkar Wants ICC To Look Into ODI Rules, Surfaces That Favour Batsmen

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar once again reiterated that the current International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rules need to be looked into suggesting that they are more batter friendly and is not fair to bowlers. The legendary batsman believes that the current ICC ODI rules favour batters more than it does the bowlers and it need to be looked into.

Sachin, Ganguly trolls ICC rules

The ICC on May 12 had posted a tweet reminding fans about the great Indian duo Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who together scored more than 8,000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin took the opportunity and shared the tweet tagging Sourav Ganguly asking him how many more runs they would’ve been able to score with the restriction of four fielders outside the ring and two new balls, taking a jibe at the contemporary rules.

The ICC on Tuesday posted that Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly scored 8,227 runs together in ODI cricket in 176 partnerships at an average of 47.55. The ICC also wrote that no other ODI pair has managed to cross even 6,000 runs together. Sachin replied, 'This brings back wonderful memories Dadi," tagging current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the post. Ganguly was quick to respond saying another 4,000 or so.

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi.



How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? 😉@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined the conversation suggesting ICC needs more bowlers on its board to keep the balance right between the bat and the ball. "At least few more thousands runs easily...such a bad rule this is...need few bowlers in ICC to keep the balance right between bat and ball...and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 nowadays everyone scoring 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often," Harbhajan wrote. To which Sachin agreeing with Harbhajan commented that both the rules and the surfaces need to be looked into.

Couldn’t agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into. https://t.co/QZqJ2sB761 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2020

