Sachin Tendulkar Uses Popular Hindi Song For Going To The Beach On Vacation; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is currently spending some quality time on a vacation, as evidenced by his social media feeds. Even though he has not made the location of his vacation public, he keeps his fans updated by sharing several pictures and videos of himself. Quite recently, Tendulkar took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself where he can be seen engaging in water sport activities.

Sachin Tendulkar goes parasailing, describes experience with popular song

On Monday, December 7, Sachin Tendulkar shared a short parasailing video of himself for his fans on social media. In the video, the ‘Master Blaster’ used Indian singer Ritviz’s popular song “Hum toh udd gaye”, thus describing his own experience as he took off for parasailing.

Sachin Tendulkar’s water sports adventures on vacation, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level makes for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

One of Sachin Tendulkar’s best Test innings, watch video

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crores, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore flat. The aforementioned Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Sachin Tendulkar net worth and Sachin Tendulkar house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the information.

